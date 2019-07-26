Video: All-Electric F-150 prototype tows a million pounds

In a dig at over-hyped, under-delivering electric vehicle manufacturers, Ford says that "as America’s truck leader, we prefer to let our actions speak louder than words."

So watch as Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the Ford F-150, shows the capability of a prototype all-electric F-150 by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 2019-model year F-150s, weighing more than 1 million pounds.

Ford has confirmed it will bring an all-electric F-150 to market. This will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid that goes on sale next year. Both electrified models will have the "toughness, capability and innovation that F-150 customers have come to expect," hte company says.

Ford also cautions: The all-electric F-150 prototype is towing far beyond any production truck’s published capacity in a one-time short event demonstration. Never tow beyond a vehicle’s towing capacities. Always consult the Owner’s Manual.