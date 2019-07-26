Menu
F150_BEV_2lo.jpg
An all-electric Ford F-150 prototype during a capability test. The battery-powered truck successfully towed more than 1.25 million pounds of rail cars and trucks during the test.
Resource Center>HD Pickup & Van

Video: All-Electric F-150 prototype tows a million pounds

Ford has confirmed it will bring an all-electric F-150 to market. This will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid that goes on sale next year.

In a dig at over-hyped, under-delivering electric vehicle manufacturers, Ford says that "as America’s truck leader, we prefer to let our actions speak louder than words."

So watch as Linda Zhang, chief engineer of the Ford F-150, shows the capability of a prototype all-electric F-150 by towing 10 double-decker rail cars and 42 2019-model year F-150s, weighing more than 1 million pounds.

Ford has confirmed it will bring an all-electric F-150 to market. This will be in addition to the all-new F-150 Hybrid that goes on sale next year. Both electrified models will have the "toughness, capability and innovation that F-150 customers have come to expect," hte company says.

Ford also cautions: The all-electric F-150 prototype is towing far beyond any production truck’s published capacity in a one-time short event demonstration. Never tow beyond a vehicle’s towing capacities. Always consult the Owner’s Manual.

 

TAGS: News Blue Fleets
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
072319 volkswagen new gearbox image.png
New gearbox generation enables CO2 savings
Jul 23, 2019
Gruau reefer insert
Supreme now offering Gruau reefer inserts for van upfits
Jul 12, 2019
lee-iacocca-chrystler-vanpng.png
Lee Iacocca, star CEO who led Ford, saved Chrysler, has died
Jul 03, 2019
Ram
Ram 1500 pickups recalled due to software error
Jun 11, 2019