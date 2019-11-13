Chevron reformulates heavy-duty diesel engine oil and additive technology

Engine oil, lubricants and coolants maker Chevron introduced Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAX, a new heavy-duty engine oil product designed to deliver maximum system protection to both the engine and the emissions system.

Emissions regulations have been getting increasingly tighter over the past 30 years. A key milestone was the combined use of exhaust gas recirculation, diesel particulate filters, and selective catalytic reduction in 2010 for on-highway and in 2014 for off-highway vehicles.

Current heavy-duty engine oils are formulated up to the API CK-4 limit of 1% sulfated ash. Chevron’s Delo 600 ADF, a patented technology, is formulated to 0.4% sulfated ash to help drastically reduce the rate of diesel particulate filter (DPF) clogging. This updated formulation helps to deliver extended DPF service life and industry redefining fuel economy retention, subsequently contributing to reducing customer operating costs.

“Chevron has taken a customer-forward approach by realizing early on the extent of the problems caused by the integration of hardware to address the latest emissions regulations and current HDEOs, and today we’re announcing a new solution,” said James Booth, NA commercial sector manager at Chevron. “Delo 600 ADF significantly reduces the rate of DPF clogging, extending DPF service life by up to 2.5 times, and bringing a 3% fuel economy retention advantage over the life of the equipment, delivering significant savings to customers. Let’s not forget this is an engine oil, and we have seen remarkable performance in engine protection too, which will add to the value Delo 600 ADF will bring customers.”

The DPF collects up to 98% of particulate matter emissions in the form of ash and soot. A regeneration cycle combusts the majority of the soot from the DPF. The ash is incombustible material derived from metallic lubricant additives. This means over time the DPF clogs up and equipment and fleet owners are forced to take units out of service to restore the DPF function, incurring maintenance costs and lost productivity. If too much soot and ash builds up, the large amount of heat produced upon regeneration can result in DPF damage. DPF clogging increases engine back pressure, and regeneration cycles, resulting in a higher fuel consumption.

Delo 600 ADF meets or exceeds API CK-4 and OEM specifications, and it has demonstrated excellent oxidation stability in industry, OEM and field tests, providing the opportunity to extend engine oil drain intervals, according to Chevron representatives. Sharing the durability legacy of Delo 400 products, Delo 600 ADF also has delivered excellent valvetrain wear protection and piston deposit performance.

The full Delo 600 ADF line is available on December 2. The launch will include Delo 600 ADF 15W-40 and Delo 600 ADF 10W-30.