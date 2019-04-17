New lubricant line from Petro-Canada developed for natural gas and diesel engines

Petro-Canada Lubricants recently announced the launch of a new Duron GEO LD product line. Approved by major diesel engine OEMs -- such as Cummins, Detroit Diesel, Mack, and Volvo-- the new lubricants are developed to deliver a complete solution for mixed fleets that include both diesel and natural gas engines.

The new product line includes SAE 15W-40 and SAE 10W-30 grade lubricants that are both API CK-4 licensed and approved for the latest Cummins natural gas engine oil specification CES 20092 (fully back-serviceable to Cummins CES 20085).

According to the company, Duron GEO LD is exceptionally robust and specially formulated to safely extend oil drain intervals, while providing superior all-weather performance and advanced engine protection. It has been field tested and proven to safely extend oil drain intervals up to 1,000 hours, without the risk of increased engine wear or reduced performance. This may allow fleets to maximize their time on the road. Petro-Canada, like other lubricant providers, encourages an oil analysis program for fleets extending drain intervals.

“Duron GEO LD is an exciting new innovative product specifically designed to meet and exceed the needs of fleets that operate compressed natural gas and liquified natural gas vehicles, while also offering performance suitable for diesel and gasoline powered engines,” said Barnaby Ngai, category manager, Heavy-Duty Engine and Driveline Oils, Petro-Canada Lubricants.

Petro-Canada Lubricants blends and packages more than 350 different lubricants, specialty fluids and greases that are exported to more than 80 countries on six continents. HollyFrontier Corporation, through its subsidiary, owns Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.