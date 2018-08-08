Pilot Flying J launches new motor oil

Pilot Flying J announced it has launched its own heavy-duty motor oil, which is available at all company locations.

The Pilot Flying J Heavy Duty 10W-30 Motor Oil and Pilot Flying J Heavy Duty 15W-40 Motor Oil are priced at $16.99 per gallon. They are formulated to provide soot control, reduced deposits, and long-lasting wear.

The company recommends the products for applications where Cummins CES 20086, Detroit Diesel 93K222, Ford WSS-M2C171-F1, Mack EOS-4.5, and Volvo VDS-4.5 are specified.

Brian Ferguson, chief merchant of Pilot Flying J, said the company “recognizes the importance of providing our guests with variety and choice.”