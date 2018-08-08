Menu
Pilot Flying J Photo: Pilot Flying J
Equipment>Lubricants

Pilot Flying J launches new motor oil

Pilot Flying J announced it has launched its own heavy-duty motor oil, which is available at all company locations.

The Pilot Flying J Heavy Duty 10W-30 Motor Oil and Pilot Flying J Heavy Duty 15W-40 Motor Oil are priced at $16.99 per gallon. They are formulated to provide soot control, reduced deposits, and long-lasting wear.

The company recommends the products for applications where Cummins CES 20086, Detroit Diesel 93K222, Ford WSS-M2C171-F1, Mack EOS-4.5, and Volvo VDS-4.5 are specified.

Brian Ferguson, chief merchant of Pilot Flying J, said the company “recognizes the importance of providing our guests with variety and choice.”

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Cenex Lubricant-960x500
The anatomy and technology of a lubricant
Aug 06, 2018
oil analysis
Oil analysis: A blood test for your engine
Jul 10, 2018
Cenex gears
Gear oil: The lubricant you need to think about
Jun 26, 2018
-grease-cenex
Sponsored Content
Grease: The new frontier in fleet technology
Jun 12, 2018