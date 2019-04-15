Choosing the right engine oil for your equipment can get complicated fast. Today’s diesel engine oils are more advanced than ever, and with all the options on the market today, it’s no wonder if your head is spinning. Viscosity control? Shear stability? TBN retention? It can almost feel like you need an advanced degree in mechanical engineering just to pick the right product for your equipment.

Not everyone is a lubricants expert, and they shouldn’t have to be. Still, choosing the right engine oil is a critical decision. The oil inside your heavy-duty equipment is a protective barrier against thousands of pounds of pressure and constant stress. Without the right premium lubricant, your equipment can wear itself down to the bone — incurring costly damage and downtime.

The good news is that picking an engine oil doesn’t have to be rocket science. Cenex offers a full line of high-quality lubricants designed to meet a variety of heavy-duty applications. To determine which product is right for your operation, just ask yourself these four simple questions.

1. How important is fuel economy to your operation?

If you’re keeping an eye on your miles per gallon, the right lubricant can help your equipment achieve its maximum fuel efficiency. By squeezing a few extra miles from each tank, you can see major savings over time. A full-synthetic diesel engine oil like Maxtron Enviro-EDGE is your best option for attaining peak fuel economy. Maxtron Enviro-EDGE is engineered to deliver maximum fuel efficiency without compromising engine performance, improving fuel economy by up to 2% under normal conditions and by up to 3% during cold starts.

2. Does your equipment operate throughout a range of temperatures?

Speaking of cold starts, temperature is another important consideration when choosing an engine oil. Extreme temperatures, whether hot or cold, can be brutal on moving parts in your equipment. Heat can quickly turn an engine into an oven, and the cold can thicken some oils until they’re practically jelly. In addition to Maxtron Enviro-EDGE, Maxtron DEO synthetic blend diesel engine oil is a smart choice for protection in all operating conditions. Not only can Maxtron DEO take the heat, but it also keeps engines running smooth even when temperatures drop.

3. How old is your engine?

It’s no secret that budgets these days are tight. Because of this, many fleet owners need to stretch the life of their equipment as long as possible. To perform their best, older diesel engines require attentive care, and a quality lubricant can go a long way toward maintaining them. While Maxtron Enviro-EDGE and Maxtron DEO are both backward-compatible with earlier model engines, farmers and fleet owners seeking a conventional diesel engine oil may be interested in Superlube TMS, which delivers excellent protection for older diesel engines operating on ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel.

4. What are your equipment manufacturer’s specifications?

As you consider the needs of your own operation, it’s also important to follow what your original equipment manufacturer recommends. Reading your owner’s manual is the key to maximizing your equipment’s performance. Your manual contains vital information about caring for your equipment, including which oil grades are best suited for them. For equipment requiring 15W-40 and 10W-30 oil grades, use Maxtron DEO or Superlube TMS. For equipment that needs 5W-40 oil, use Maxtron Enviro-EDGE.

Choosing the right lubricant for your equipment shouldn’t be overly complicated. These simple questions help you make it easier. No matter which Cenex diesel engine oil is right for you, they’re all engineered to deliver maximum engine protection and exceed the highest industry standards. If you have any questions, your local Cenex dealer is always happy to help you out of a slippery situation.