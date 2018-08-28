CARiD opens new online stores, including one aimed at trucking

CARiD.com, an online retailer of all things automotive and more, has introduced a network of new online stores for road, water, and outdoor enthusiasts. The seven ID brands, along with industry stalwart CARiD.com, form the online shopping destination for lovers of wheels, engines, water, the outdoors & more.

After building up an online aftermarket auto parts retailer, the CARiD.com team saw an opportunity to provide a similar buying experience to enthusiasts of other hobbies outside of cars. As such, it has implemented its seamless online buying experience and customer service to introduce the following new retail channels:

MOTORCYCLEiD.com: Gear, parts, and accessories for everything on two wheels

POWERSPORTSiD.com: Parts and accessories for ATV, UTV, snowmobile, and watercraft lovers

TRUCKiD.com: Maintenance, repair materials, and upgrades for semi-trucks

BOATiD.com: All of the parts, accessories, and safety equipment you need to enjoy your time on the water

CAMPERiD.com: Be one with nature with our one stop shop for RV and camper accessories and hardware

RECREATIONiD.com: Hunting, fishing, hiking, biking – we’ve got everything you need for outdoor fun

TOOLSiD.com: We know your work is only as good as your tools – we’ve got the name brands DIYers rely on

“We are excited to introduce our newest online stores and to create a true destination for enthusiasts of road, water, and outdoor hobbies,” said Steven Royzenshteyn, president of CARiD.com. “Since launching CARiD.com, we’ve proven how much people love to shop for their cars, and to do so from a retailer that is as crazy about autos as they are. That’s the experience we are providing to an even broader base of customers through this new collection of retailers. We’re not just another online store – we are as passionate as our clients about cars, boats, and power sports and we want to empower our customers to get the most out of what they love whether it be needs or wants.”

These specific verticals also represent a significant market opportunity for CARiD.com which has already established itself as a leading automotive retailer. More than 87 million U.S. adults participate in recreational boating – fishing, water skiing, etc. – while more than 8 million U.S. adults own a motorcycle. Camping has also grown into a significant market, with 75 million U.S. households as active campers.

“We chose these segments for multiple reasons, but most notably because they align with our current brand audience and because there is a significant gap in the overall experience for consumers shopping for products within these verticals. Additionally, these markets have significant potential for tremendous growth,” said Royzenshteyn. “As we did with the automotive market when we launched CARiD, we are seeking to make an immediate impact in these respective industries to provide customers with the online retail experience they want and deserve.”