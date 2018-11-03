Menu
Decisiv rolls out new services

AUSTIN, TX. Decisiv Inc. has rolled out a new data analytics reporting solution called “Explore” designed to drive higher asset utilization and performance.

“Explore gives OEM customers more control over the process of turning raw data and metrics into insights that are relevant to their business,” said Dick Hyatt, president and CEO of Decisiv.

The company said explore lets customers design and build reports to meet their specific requirements.

“As our customers become increasingly sophisticated about using actionable data to drive better business decisions, the demand for custom reports and analytics is growing,” Hyatt said. “With Explore, we are offering them more flexibility than ever.”

The company also has launched Fleet Mobile, which allows customers to request, and manage maintenance events on a smartphone or tablet. These announcements were made at American Trucking Associations’ annual meeting.

