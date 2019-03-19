Goodyear and YourMechanic announce maintenance partnership

ATLANTA. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will become a tire and installation provider to YourMechanic, which provides mobile repair, maintenance, inspection, and reconditioning services directly to consumers via its website and to commercial fleets and mobility clients via its Fleet Platform.

“Drivers want efficiency and convenience as they seek optimal vehicle performance and YourMechanic, with its technology-enabled service model, delivers on those consumer demands,” said Mike Dauberman, chief digital officer, Goodyear.

The new relationship will enable YourMechanic, founded in 2012, to offer a complete automotive service solution, providing users a one-stop experience for the scheduling of their vehicle repair and maintenance needs. For Goodyear, the relationship creates additional fleet maintenance opportunities. Fleet customers will able to schedule tire maintenance service at the same time as other services for their fleets of vehicles.

Goodyear employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. According to Dauberman, “working with YourMechanic and other industry disruptors is an extension of Goodyear’s 120-year heritage of innovation.”

“Our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution for all auto care, for both shared and personal mobility,"” said Anthony Rodio, CEO, YourMechanic. “We believe this partnership is an important step toward realizing that vision.”