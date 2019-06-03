Haldex turns to next generation of engineers

Haldex, a manufacturer of air brake systems for trucks, trailers, and buses, is hoping its new sponsorship of the Missouri S&T Formula SAE Racing Team will help open up the heavy-duty trucking industry to the next generation of workers.

By 2026 the number of Americans over age 55 will make up nearly one-quarter of the labor force, according to a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging report. While employees are working longer, approximately 10,000 Baby Boomers are retiring each day.

Don Reimondo, President and CEO of HDA Truck Pride, recently challenged an audience to consider it a personal mission to recruit fresh new minds into the heavy duty industry.

One of the ways Haldex is fulfilling this mission is by sponsoring and recruiting top engineering talent from the Missouri S&T Formula SAE Racing Team.

“These programs develop skills in students that aren’t part of their regular curriculum,” said Ron Moody, chief engineer of mechatronics for Haldex. “They’re the guys and gals that step forward and lead our organization…so when I think of the future of our industry, I think of these kids driving it.”

This partnership brings a new perspective to Haldex and allows it to merge the expertise of its senior staff with the fresh outlook of these students, Moody added.