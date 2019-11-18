Skip navigation
Menu
111819 Wisconsin Kenworth location La Crosse.jpg Photo: Kenworth Truck Co.
Fleet Management>Operations

Wisconsin Kenworth’s new La Crosse facility

Wisconsin Kenworth, an affiliate of CSM Truck, has expanded operations by opening a new Kenworth Truck dealership facility in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The new location, at 4101 Kinney Coulee Road N. in La Crosse, will provide a work place for team members to support local customers along with those that are passing through western Wisconsin.

“I’m thrilled to be leading our La Crosse team to continued growth and to provide world-class support to our valued customers,” said Adam Degenhart, general manager – La Crosse. “I was a part of the small group that opened the La Crosse location several years ago and now leading our growing team in this state-of-the-art facility is extremely gratifying.”

The 25,000 square-foot dealership on ten acres will double the service and sales capacity. An expanded and driver focused lounge will provide customers a great place to relax while waiting on trucks serviced by professional factory trained technicians.

Photo: Kenworth Truck Co. 111819 Wisconsin Kenworth location La Crosse interior shop.jpg

A Kenworth PremierCare Express drive through bay, that will accommodate a full tractor and trailer, will provide a warm and speedy diagnostic troubleshooting to reduce dwell time while improving customers’ productivity.

“I’m proud to see the growth and leadership of our team in La Crosse,” said Tim Johnson, vice president - Wisconsin Kenworth. “The commitment and loyalty of our local customers are what drives our organization to continue to invest.”

TAGS: News Fleet Management Maintenance
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
100818 generations.jpg
Understanding the attributes of the multi-generational workforce
Nov 18, 2019
111419 2019 GMF GMC savana 3500 cutaway jelly.png
Navistar impacted by UAW's strike at GM
Nov 15, 2019
UPS-Flight-Forward-CVS-110519.png
UPS Flight Forward delivers CVS prescriptions by air
Nov 05, 2019
102119-Wing-drone-delivery.png
First consumer drone delivery service takes off in Virginia
Oct 21, 2019