Stay Metrics, Luma offering free Roadcheck inspection training

Stay Metrics, a provider of driver retention tools for motor carriers, recently teamed with Luma, a learning and instructional design company, to offer the transportation industry free training for the upcoming International Roadcheck 72-hour inspection blitz.

Every year, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) significantly increases the number of Level 1 inspections it conducts in a three-day period. This year, approximately 17 vehicles will be inspected every minute June 4-6.

Each year has an area of emphasis, and Stay Metrics and Luma are providing a complimentary eNugget, an online learning module and assessment, that prepares drivers, fleet managers and other stakeholders for Level I roadside inspections and this year’s special emphasis on steering and suspension.

The Roadcheck 2019 eNugget is available during all of May and June at enuggetlearning.com/roadcheck. It is optimized for viewing on any desktop or mobile device. No login or registration is required.

“For the third consecutive year, we are pleased to offer complimentary training for the transportation industry to prepare for CVSA Roadcheck,” said Tim Hindes, co-founder and chief executive officer of Stay Metrics. “We encourage everyone to use and to share this valuable resource to learn and retain essential safety and compliance information.”

During the 2018 CVSA Roadcheck, North American inspectors conducted 67,502 Level I, II or III inspections, an increase from 62,013 in 2017. Last year, 21.6% of vehicles and 3.9% of drivers were placed out of service, a slight decrease from 2017.

Since 2016, when Stay Metrics and Luma began providing complimentary eNuggets for CVSA Roadchecks, the learning modules have been accessed by 9,092 people, of which more than 3,400 have completed assessments.

Stay Metrics and Luma offer a full collection of eNugget training modules to motor carriers through the online DRIVE SAFE program. Stay Metrics clients use the program to provide drivers with ongoing training that is highly effective and rewarding.

DRIVE SAFE training modules are based on learning science and use a combination of video, animation, text audio and interactive game elements that cater to the unique learning preferences of truck drivers.

Drivers can leave anonymous feedback and rate the modules, which Luma uses to optimize the learning experience for drivers. Drivers consistently give high ratings to DRIVE SAFE eNuggets, the companies said. On average, drivers give eNuggets a 4.41 rating out of a 5-point scale.

To date, drivers of Stay Metrics’ clients have earned more than 135,000 awards for completing DRIVE SAFE training modules, Stay Metrics said. Awards can be coupled automatically with points using the Driver Rewards platform that Stay Metrics administers for motor carrier clients to recognize drivers for training and many other types of positive behaviors, achievements and milestones.