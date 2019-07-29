The trucking industry’s growing recognition of the environment is reflective of how green fleet strategies have grown in recent years. Here are 25 tips to help your fleet get greener — and even save some green along the way.

Lean on telematics: Considered the go-to green fleet technology, telematics is often ground-zero of a fleet sustainability strategy because it provides the data needed to set and measure goals.

Report, report, and report some more (automatically): For example, use technology to track emissions, idling and any other measurement you could possibly need to enact and manage a green fleet plan.

Be inclusive: Work with other departments on establishing long-term goals and strategies. In other words, make a plan that is company-wide, allowing it to impact your organization’s deeper culture.

Think closed-loop: Recycle and reuse. A green fleet strategy is really about greening the whole organization in every nook and cranny you can think of.

Be flexible: This means being open to ideas you’ve probably heard about but been hesitant to try, such as remote working and flex hours. Start small and see where it goes.