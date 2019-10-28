Dana launches electrified terminal tractor with Lonestar

ATLANTA - Dana Inc. announced the launch of an electrified field terminal tractor in collaboration with Lonestar Specialty Vehicles.

The vehicle was unveiled during press conference at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) show. Dana also shared a series of announcements underscoring the company’s efforts to become what Mark Wallace, president of Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, called “a complete one-stop, e-powertrain provider.”

The terminal tractor has a gross combination weight rating (GCWR) of 80,000 or 101,000 lbs., and is offered in 4x2, 6x2, and 6x4 configurations. The powertrain includes the motor, inverter, power electronics cradle and battery systems.

Lonestar specializes in the final stage assembly and refurbishment of commercial vehicles. Dana’s electrified system can be adapted by Lonestar SV into existing vehicles with diesel engines.

This new vehicle “provides customers with an environmentally friendly solution for increased uptime and lower service intervals, adding tremendous value to our product offerings,” said Blake Yazel, general manager for Lonestar Specialty Vehicle Group.

Dana officials also said the company is partnering with an unannounced vehicle manufacturer to supply complete e-powertrain systems for a medium-duty vehicle program. The new trucks are expected to be on the road in early 2021 and generate $200 million in incremental sales to Dana.

Dana is also partnering with a second truck manufacturer on an electrified vehicle development platform that will incorporate a Dana TM4 SUMOTM HP motor.