Greenlots to deliver electric truck charging in Volvo LIGHTS project

Electric vehicle charging software and solutions provider Greenlots will deliver the charging infrastructure for Volvo Trucks' LIGHTS electric truck demonstration project. Volvo will deploy a total of 23 battery-electric Class 8 electric trucks under the project that will be used throughout California's South Coast Air Basin.

The LIGHTS (Low-Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions) project is a collaboration between Volvo Group, California's South Coast Air Quality Management District, and 16 other partners, one of which is Greenlots. The California Air Resources Board awarded $44.8 million to the district for Volvo LIGHTS.

Greenlots said it will outfit warehouses with heavy- and light-duty charging infrastructure, integrate the chargers with onsite solar panels and energy storage systems, and leverage its charging network management software for Volvo's first electric trucks in North America.

The charging equipment for the project will include Level 2 AC chargers and 150kW DC fast-chargers, according to Greenlots. Volvo Trucks' connectivity system will be integrated to provide a view of the electric trucks' operational and charging readiness.

"The benefits of electrifying medium- and heavy-duty fleets are enormous, but so are the power requirements to charge these large vehicles," said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots. The company will work with ABB and other charging station manufacturers to provide necessary equipment and will partner with Burns & McDonnell to engineer, construct, and install the new EV charging stations.

The project will be one of the first in North America to demonstrate a new heavy-duty vehicle charging standard in real-world applications, Greenlots noted.