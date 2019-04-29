Hacor buys propane-powered delivery trucks from Roush

Roush CleanTech said it has sold seven Ford F-750 delivery trucks fueled by propane autogas to Hacor Inc., an airline catering services provider, for use at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

One of the delivery trucks was on display at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA. Each one is is equipped with a Ford 6.8L V10 engine with a Roush CleanTech fuel system certified to 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour.

“Hacor’s new propane autogas vehicles emit fewer greenhouse gases, NOx and total hydrocarbon emissions, and virtually eliminate particulate matter,” said Todd Mouw, president of Roush CleanTech.

Mouw noted that while there was a lot of talk at ACT Expo about electric-powered vehicles, he considers that a future technology, and that it makes sense for customers to “take advantage of what’s here today,” including propane autogas.

“LAX will significantly benefit from our low emission catering trucks, as will the nearby communities that we are operating from and within,” said Jason Lee, general manager of Hacor, which delivers up to 15,000 airline meals per day at the airport.