P.A.M. orders 550 Peterbilt trucks installed with FlowBelow Aerokits

FlowBelow Aero Inc. announced that P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. plans to install 550 new Peterbilt 579s with its aerodynamic kits.

P.A.M. is a truckload carrier based in Arkansas. The FlowBelow Tractor AeroKits will be factory installed on the new trucks by Peterbilt.

“We believe that our pursuit of fuel efficiency is a necessity and that reducing costs is always a priority. We have a program called ‘Mission MPG’ which has helped us save an estimated $3.5 Million in fuel,” said Dan Cushman, P.A.M.’s CEO.

During 2017, P.A.M. began testing FlowBelow products with five trucks, which was later expanded to 200 trucks. After about a year of testing, the 100 trucks with the product demonstrated a 2.2% average fuel savings, compared with the 100 trucks without the product.

Paul Pettit, vice president of maintenance at P.A.M., said the 200-truck test “confirmed the savings as well as the durability.” Receiving the new trucks with the FlowBelow product already installed, is “saving us time and money,” he added.

P.A.M.’s tractors and trailers are equipped with FlowBelow Tractor AeroKit Systems, auxiliary power units, fuel tank fairings, low rolling resistance tires, trailer side skirts, and automatic tire pressure systems.

FlowBelow is based in Texas. Its AeroKit includes quick-release wheel covers and a pair of tandem fairings that work as a complete aerodynamic system to address the airflow around the exposed rear wheels of the tractor.

