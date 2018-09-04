Roush rolls out near-zero propane autogas engine

Roush CleanTech said it has developed the first available propane autogas engine certified to California Air Resources Board’s optional low oxides of nitrogen emissions standard for heavy-duty engines with 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour.

The engine is 90% cleaner than the current Environmental Protection Agency’s most stringent standard.

This new certification covers all of Roush CleanTech’s 6.8L V10 3V propane engines for Classes 4-7 vehicles. Installation of the engines has begun with some 2018 Ford commercial vehicles and Blue Bird Vision propane school buses.

“Last year, we introduced a propane autogas engine that was 75% cleaner than the EPA’s emissions standard,” said Todd Mouw, president of Roush CleanTech. “Our newest propane autogas engine reinforces Roush CleanTech’s commitment to provide vehicle solutions that reduce the impact to the environment while leveraging an abundant, domestically produced fuel that costs less than diesel.”

Vehicles equipped with ultra-low NOx engines are expected to be competitive in seeking funding from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust settlement.

“The certification of this ultra-clean propane engine could not have come at a more opportune time as private and public fleets can now begin applying for a piece of the $2.9 billion Volkswagen settlement funds,” said Tucker Perkins, president of the Propane Education & Research Council. “The settlement is meant to fund projects that cost-effectively reduce NOx emissions, so vehicles powered by the new ultra-low NOx Roush propane autogas engine are an ideal fit for accomplishing this goal.”

