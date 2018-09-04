Menu
Roush Photo: Roush
Running Green

Roush rolls out near-zero propane autogas engine

Roush CleanTech said it has developed the first available propane autogas engine certified to California Air Resources Board’s optional low oxides of nitrogen emissions standard for heavy-duty engines with 0.02 grams per brake horsepower-hour.

The engine is 90% cleaner than the current Environmental Protection Agency’s most stringent standard. 

Related: Roush CleanTech unveils first all-electric truck

This new certification covers all of Roush CleanTech’s 6.8L V10 3V propane engines for Classes 4-7 vehicles. Installation of the engines has begun with some 2018 Ford commercial vehicles and Blue Bird Vision propane school buses.

“Last year, we introduced a propane autogas engine that was 75% cleaner than the EPA’s emissions standard,” said Todd Mouw, president of Roush CleanTech. “Our newest propane autogas engine reinforces Roush CleanTech’s commitment to provide vehicle solutions that reduce the impact to the environment while leveraging an abundant, domestically produced fuel that costs less than diesel.”

Related: Schwan's Home Service commits to 600 propane-powered trucks by year's end

Vehicles equipped with ultra-low NOx engines are expected to be competitive in seeking funding from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust settlement.

“The certification of this ultra-clean propane engine could not have come at a more opportune time as private and public fleets can now begin applying for a piece of the $2.9 billion Volkswagen settlement funds,” said Tucker Perkins, president of the Propane Education & Research Council. “The settlement is meant to fund projects that cost-effectively reduce NOx emissions, so vehicles powered by the new ultra-low NOx Roush propane autogas engine are an ideal fit for accomplishing this goal.”
 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
P.A.M.
P.A.M. orders 550 Peterbilt trucks installed with FlowBelow Aerokits
Aug 30, 2018
Nikola
Nikola to unveil hydrogen electric truck in April
Aug 28, 2018
Lightning Systems electric Chevrolet 6500XD Low-Cab Forward truck
Lightning Systems launches electric powertrain for Chevy 6500XD
Aug 27, 2018
Shell Starship Sonoma Raceway
Fuel efficiency starts before a vehicle is spec’d
Aug 23, 2018