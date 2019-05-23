Seattle gets first all-electric refuse truck from BYD

Electric truck manufacturer BYD said it has delivered the first-ever electric Class 8 rear loader in the United States. The battery-electric vehicle was given to Seattle, marking the city's first all-electric refuse truck.

It was placed into operation with Recology, servicing the Seattle area with solid waste pickup. The truck features BYD’s 8R Class 8 fitted with New Way Viper Rear Loader refuse body.

Related: Electric Class 8 refuse trucks from BYD headed to Seattle

“By partnering with the city of Seattle, BYD and New Way, we can be a catalyst to effect positive, sustainable change, setting the stage for what a 21st century refuse truck should look like,” said Derek Ruckman, group manager in the Pacific Northwest at Recology.



New Way manufactures a complete line of refuse equipment in Iowa, while Recology provides waste management services to communities throughout the West Coast.

“By combining the innovative design of our Viper Rear Loader body with BYD’s zero-emissions battery-electric technology, we can produce the most efficient and sustainable refuse truck available on the market today,” said Don Ross, New Way's vice president of sales and marketing.

BYD also announced the California city of Carson and Waste Resources Technologies will put their first all-electric side-loader refuse truck into service on May 27. Built by BYD and with a body from Amrep, the truck will be the first electric refuse truck in residential collection operation in Southern California.

In addition. BYD said it partnered with Momentum Dynamics and Link Transit to deploy an innovative, on-route wireless charging system in Wenatchee, WA. Using 200kW inductive chargers, BYD buses can charge wirelessly while paused at bus stops along the routes.