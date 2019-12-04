Skip navigation
Running Green

Time calls XL’s plug-in hybrid system for fleets one of 2019’s best inventions

It installs onto standard Ford F-150 and F-250 pickup trucks and can improve MPG by up to 50% while reducing emissions by one-third, according to XL.

XL, which creates vehicle electrification solutions for commercial and municipal fleets, has been featured in Time magazine’s Best Inventions of 2019. The XLP Plug-in Hybrid Electric drive system, which helps fleets improve fuel economy and reduce emissions of commercial pickup trucks, was highlighted in Time’s best transportation inventions category.

The XLP technology began shipping in volume to commercial, utility and municipal fleets throughout North America in 2019. It installs onto standard Ford F-150 and F-250 pickup trucks and can improve MPG by up to 50% while reducing emissions by one-third, according to XL. 

Related: XL reaches milestones, readies F-250 plug-in hybrid

“We’re excited to have our revolutionary XLP system recognized as one of Time’s most groundbreaking and influential inventions of 2019,” said XL CEO Dimitri Kazarinoff. “It’s a great win for our entire product development team and continues to confirm the value of plug-in hybrid solutions for fleet customers everywhere.”

The XLP Plug-in Hybrid is the newest electrification platform from XL, which has been offering hybrid electric drive systems for a wide range of commercial Ford, GM and Isuzu vehicles for the past decade. XL’s customers have driven over 100 million miles on the company’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric drive systems over that time.

You can view the complete Time magazine list of the best inventions of 2019 on the publication’s website.

TAGS: Equipment Technology News
