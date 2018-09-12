Menu
warehouse Photo: Apex
Technology

AscendTMS adds NextLoad

InMotion Global said that AscendTMS, its cloud-based transportation management software, has added NextLOAD to its system.

NextLOAD, a product from Apex Capital Corp., is a load board and freight-matching marketplace. It joins a crowded space that includes Truckstop.com, DAT, and others.

Related: Freight Shake-up

“NextLOAD provides AscendTMS premium users with another great source of new capacity when available loads are posted from AscendTMS,” said Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global. “The best part is that NextLOAD is totally free for both those posting loads and for those seeking loads.”

NextLOAD users can search for equipment types, back hauls, or create a schedule to plan their loads ahead of time with thousands of loads posted daily.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Trimble Transportation Mobility President Thomas Fansler
Trimble: Driver turnover, converging freight trends challenge fleets
Sep 12, 2018
Trimble Senior Vice President Bryn Fosburgh
Amid slew of product updates, envision one Trimble
Sep 11, 2018
Kenworth T680 with PeopleNet app integrated into its in-dash NAV+ HD display
PeopleNet app can be installed in-dash on Kenworth T680, T880 trucks
Sep 11, 2018
Peterbilt SmartNav infotainment system with integrated PeopleNet app
Enhancements for Peterbilt's SmartNav system include integrated PeopleNet app
Sep 11, 2018