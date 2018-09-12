AscendTMS adds NextLoad

InMotion Global said that AscendTMS, its cloud-based transportation management software, has added NextLOAD to its system.

NextLOAD, a product from Apex Capital Corp., is a load board and freight-matching marketplace. It joins a crowded space that includes Truckstop.com, DAT, and others.

“NextLOAD provides AscendTMS premium users with another great source of new capacity when available loads are posted from AscendTMS,” said Tim Higham, president and CEO of InMotion Global. “The best part is that NextLOAD is totally free for both those posting loads and for those seeking loads.”

NextLOAD users can search for equipment types, back hauls, or create a schedule to plan their loads ahead of time with thousands of loads posted daily.