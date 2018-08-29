Exide taps FourKites for real-time supply chain visibility

Exide Technologies, a global provider of stored electrical energy solutions, selected FourKites to provide real-time end-to-end supply chain visibility and predictive analytics across its operations.

The partnership announced on Tuesday includes a FourKites-powered “last mile” visibility solution that will enable Exide to optimize order-to-cash workflow by digitizing a previously paper-based proof of delivery (POD) process, the companies said. This solution will allow Exide to track automotive batteries all the way to their final customer destinations, in addition to tracking the return of spent automotive batteries collected from battery replacement location sites, such as auto repair shops and aftermarket automotive supply retailers.

Given that a significant percentage of each automotive battery is recyclable, with core components melted down and re-integrated into the production of new batteries, this return-tracking solution shows Exide the inbound flow of component materials headed toward the company’s manufacturing facilities, serving as an input for Exide’s Materials Resource Planning (MRP) process.

Exide will also use FourKites to optimize its outbound logistics network, tracking shipments through the company’s distribution centers by planning proactively at each branch location, and notifying end-customers of precise arrival time predictions through the final mile tracking solution.

“Precision in delivering the right product to our customers at the right time is essential in our business, which is why we have partnered with FourKites to harness the power of technology to achieve market-leading fulfillment,” said Andrew Mosteller, Exide's director of logistics. “After a comprehensive assessment of visibility providers, we determined FourKites was best suited to track our complex supply chain all the way through the final mile, enabling us to deliver the best customer experience.”

Exide will use FourKites to track across transportation modes, including shipments moving by less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload, and rail. Exide will also use FourKites Insights and Benchmarking,an in-depth supply chain predictive analytics suite, to gain actionable intelligence across its operations and to compare its performance metrics against anonymized averages on the FourKites shipper network.

“We are pleased to welcome Exide to FourKites’ fast-growing network of enterprise shippers, and to deliver a final-mile solution for their operation,” said Mathew Elenjickal, founder and CEO of FourKites. “Exide’s decision to gain precise, GPS-based predictive visibility across its supply chain exemplifies how the company is using technology to optimize its customer experience.”