When it comes to implementing GPS tracking technology, a common challenge fleets face has nothing to do with the software or hardware itself. It's actually introducing the technology to veteran employees.

Although management and owners may be convinced that GPS tracking will benefit the business and help solve challenges like safety, accountability, and efficiency, it’s common that employees are not always on the same page from the start. Often, drivers think their employer is implementing the technology because they don’t trust them. That’s why it’s crucial to open the line of communication before installing the technology into company vehicles to gain employee acceptance.

To ensure a successful implementation of GPS tracking, read this article to learn about the top 5 questions fleet owners have about how to introduce the technology to their employees and the answers of how to address them to gain acceptance.

1. How should we answer employee concerns about GPS tracking?

It’s important to listen to the objections employees have about GPS tracking and answer them with complete transparency. It will open the door to a conversation that allows fleet owners to debunk the myths and alleviate their concerns.

Explain that using GPS tracking is not about a lack of trust; it is about incorporating tools that will create better results for the business. When there is technology available to help solve difficult business challenges, help perform jobs more efficiently, and increase revenue, why would it not be used? Explaining that the business will not use GPS tracking to be overly intrusive, but rather to improve productivity and help the business become more profitable, will increase positive perception of the technology.

The “Big Brother” Concern

The most common concern employees have is that GPS tracking is “Big Brother,” or overly intrusive. Drivers and technicians who have worked in the industry for a long time without the use of GPS tracking may not fully understand it or think that it’s being introduced because management doesn’t trust them.

2. When should we tell employees we are using GPS tracking?

Some fleet owners and managers are concerned about employees reacting negatively to tracking their vehicles, so they start using the system without introducing the technology to drivers and then surprise them by using the data during coaching. However, it is strongly advised to discuss plans to use GPS tracking with drivers before using the data.

Using GPS tracking to monitor vehicle locations without employee knowledge usually results with backlash and creates a negative perception of the technology. It is important to be upfront and honest about the plans to use the technology from the beginning.

3. How does GPS tracking benefit employees?

One of the best ways to gain acceptance from drivers is to discuss the ways GPS tracking benefit employees directly. GPS tracking helps businesses solve many challenges like increasing safety and making operations more efficient. When a business runs as effectively as possible, it has a direct impact on revenue.

Having more funds available creates the opportunity to increase salaries, award bonuses, and create incentives for employees. Incentive programs are a great way to improve fleet metrics and motivate employees at the same time. A Driver Scorecard Report ranks drivers/vehicles based on speeding, rapid acceleration/deceleration, and idle time. This report allows fleet management to coach employees based on what areas they need to improve to receive their incentives.

4. Should we share the business challenges that brought on our need for GPS tracking?

Another frequent question businesses have is if they should explain why the business needs to use a GPS tracking system. It is advised to share the business need for the technology with employees, and it’s likely to increase their acceptance as well.

If speeding citations are higher than industry standards or fuel costs are at an all-time high, fleet owners should absolutely share that information with employees. Presenting how a GPS tracking system can help solve these challenges is important and will help employees understand why the business needs it and get them on board.

5. What is the best way to present the new rules?

It should not be a surprise to drivers when they are held accountable for their behavior with GPS tracking data. That’s why it is a best practice to write driver policies for when and where GPS tracking will be used and share this information with your employees before the policy is put into action.

When employees understand what is expected of them, there should be little to no backlash when this information is used for coaching or to hold them responsible for their performance.

Introducing GPS tracking to employees is a common concern for many businesses. Presenting the technology in the right way is crucial to gain employee acceptance from the start. Employees will gain a positive perception of GPS tracking when you explain how and why the technology will be used, having open conversations with employees, and presenting the benefits obtainable.

