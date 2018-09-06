LaneHub debuts backhaul assist

In the increasingly crowded space of digital freight matching, Lanehub believes its focus on developing shipper-carrier relationships can help set it apart.

To help reduce empty miles from one-way freight shipments, the company on Sept. 5 launched Backhaul Assist, targeting shippers that have private fleets or dedicated contract carriers to market their available or anticipated capacity to other shippers.

"We created Backhaul Assist because we found that while many for-hire carriers are paying attention to the spot market, shippers are expanding their private and dedicated fleets to address their capacity issues and looking for partners with reliable, recurring lanes to help get their trucks home," said Mark Hackl, CEO and founder of Lanehub, which helps move 14 million shipments annually.

He added: "Backhaul Assist is for those that are bringing trucks to the table and need a partnership to collaborate in a simple and transparent manner to meet their mutual needs."

Lanehub was founded in 2016 in Green Bay, WI.