Volvo and Mack will offer Geotab Drive integration in all trucks

SAN DIEGO — Both Volvo and Mack trucks will now offer factory-installed ELDs from Geotab in all new vehicles.

The two Volvo Group-owned OEMs announced the deals in separate press conferences at the American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition at the San Diego Convention Center.

The integrated Geotab device will deliver accurate logs in compliance with the federal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate. The devices monitor and record Hours of Service (HOS) compliance information, including Records of Duty Status (RODS) and Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIR).

Coupling each truckmaker's factory-fit telematics device with Geotab’s ELD application, Geotab Drive, utilizes a cloud-based system that features more reliable data capture and delivery, compliance with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations and full compatibility with Android and iOS platforms.

The telematics device sends engine data and positional data to the cloud, which then generates automatic duty status logs. A driver can choose to enter duty status logs manually through the Geotab Drive app on a mobile device, which will then be consolidated into an accurate record of duty status.

Accessing ELD data through the MyGeotab portal enables fleet managers to keep track of fleet compliance with real-time data insights through a user-friendly interface where they can view detailed reports on driver logs, violation alerts and running reports on the status of the fleet, among other things.

Volvo Trucks began partnering with Geotab in 2016 in an effort to improve telematics capabilities in its trucks. The new integrated platform can be retrofitted into trucks from model-year 2015 and newer.

While some ELDs deliver data through WiFi or Bluetooth-based systems, Geotab Drive uses a cloud-based system that provides customers with more reliable ELD data-capture capabilities. This way, HOS data is safe and secure and fleets avoid potential pitfalls with ELDs that are hardwired, require pairing, or ask drivers to download data records onto a USB.