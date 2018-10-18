Volvo Trucks expands remote programming for over-the-air software and parameter updates

All Volvo truck owners in the U.S. and Canada with GHG 2017 Volvo engines equipped with Volvo’s factory-installed connectivity hardware are now eligible for software and parameter updates with Volvo’s Remote Programming.

“Working directly with Volvo fleets and owners of all sizes and applications to implement Remote Programming has proven to us that the connectivity service makes a difference to our customers and their operations,” said Ashraf Makki, Volvo Trucks North America product marketing manager. “We’ve received strong acceptance of the technology and update process from professional drivers and fleet managers alike, who have embraced Remote Programming as a faster, more efficient way to help ensure trucks are updated with the latest software to support peak performance and maximum uptime.”

Volvo Trucks Updates are performed when and where it is convenient for the truck owner or operator in about the time of a lunch break.

Owners of eligible Volvo trucks can register their trucks for Remote Programming through a simple registration portal.

“We’re encouraged by the results and customer feedback from our initial introduction of Remote Programming, so we invested in the resources needed to help ensure the entire population of Volvo trucks with GHG 2017 engines could reap the uptime and efficiency benefits,” said Makki. “Updates are performed during a driver’s lunch break or when the truck is back at a depot, providing significant benefits as opposed to taking far more time for a planned stop at a service center or taking a computer out to the truck.”

Remote programming of software takes less than 20 minutes, providing significant time savings when compared with taking trucks out of service to perform needed updates. To date, Remote Programming has already added thousands of days of uptime while increasing truck performance. In addition to software updates, Remote Programming can deliver multiple parameter packages to allow owners to change between operating modes for optimal fuel efficiency and preferred operating configurations.