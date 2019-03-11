Menu
Geotab Photo: Geotab
Technology>Telematics

Geotab launches new flagship telematics device

Geotab said it has released its new GO9 telematics device, which the company said provides better acceleration tracking and a more accurate GPS.

The launch of the GO9 also helps to position the company to expand globally, and be used in new vehicle types, including electric vehicles. 

Related: Geotab Marketplace updated with new partners

“We are excited to have launched the next generation of Geotab’s flagship product,” said CEO Neil Cawse. “We see this as one of the most important iterations in the history of our product line as the GO9… allows Geotab to extend our  capabilities and expand our presence globally.”

The company said in a statement the new device features a gyroscope, which provides better monitoring of harsh braking and rapid accelerations.

There is also enhanced GPS technology and improved over-the-air software updates to ensure optimal safety and security.

The GO9 also comes with increased memory and a more powerful processor. GeoTab said that means it will more easily be able to add new features in the coming years.
 

TAGS: Technology News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
omnitracs3
Sponsored Content
Improve performance and customer service with connected trucks
Feb 26, 2019
ELD
Will drivers eventually reap the rewards of ELDs?
Feb 22, 2019
022119-truck-cash-money
How ELDs are making and saving fleets more money
Feb 21, 2019
digi-smart-sense-food-safety-lockup-1200
Trimble and Digi team up to create cold chain compliance solution
Feb 21, 2019