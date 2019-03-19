Carrier Transicold introduces new-generation truck refrigeration unit

ATLANTA. Carrier Transicold, a part of Carrier, debuted the first unit in a new series of diesel-powered truck refrigeration systems this week at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology & Maintenance Council Annual Meeting and Transportation Technology Exhibition. Developed for small- to medium-sized trucks, the new Supra S6 unit, combines improved performance, efficiency, and reliability with a contemporary design. It should be of interest to fleets that deliver food, pharmaceuticals, flowers and other refrigerated goods, according to the company.

“Our Supra platform is known for outstanding dependability and high standards of performance,” said Scott Parker, product manager, truck products, Carrier Transicold. “With the new series, we’ve improved upon the platform, giving it all-new ‘Supra’ powers.

“As an example of the many significant improvements, the Supra S6 unit is the first truck refrigeration unit to use Carrier Transicold’s sophisticated APX control technology, which has been proven on thousands of Carrier Transicold trailer refrigeration systems,” he added.

The new system boasts 20 times faster processing speeds than the original. The next-generation APX control technology incorporated into the Supra platform provides intelligent performance optimization, automatic trip data recording and enhanced system diagnostics. Drivers can tap into the APX system’s functionality through the dash-mounted Cab Command control interface, with a backlit LCD display that provides at-a-glance operating information.

The Supra unit’s wrap-around honeycomb grille provides clean lines and is removable for easy access to internal components. Overall, the unit is more compact and weighs about ten percent less than the leading comparable competitive unit, the company reports. “The design improvements are much more than skin deep,” Parker said. “The Supra S6 unit introduces a streamlined internal architecture for key components, including the diesel engine and compressor.”

The result is a more logical configuration, using less refrigerant and fewer parts that perform more efficiently. Maintenance-free electric condenser and evaporator fan motors are among dozens of enhancements that enabled the service interval to be extended to 2,000 hours, a 33 percent improvement over the previous model.

“Over a range of set points, the Supra S6 unit provides up to 18 percent greater cooling capacity and faster pulldown in a smarter, more efficient package than the Carrier Transicold model it succeeds, ensuring dependability and peace of mind for operators,” said Parker. The unit offers a cooling capacity of 16,000 BTU at a set point of 35 degrees Fahrenheit in both diesel operation (road mode) and, if so equipped, on electric standby power (stationary mode).

The Supra S6 unit seamlessly integrates with Carrier Transicold’s eSolutions telematics, enabling remote monitoring and control of the refrigeration system as well as GPS location data, geofencing, and, depending on the subscription package, automatic uploads of refrigeration settings and software updates, as well as wireless data downloads.

Its high-performance, smart diesel engine is compliant with the Environmental Protection Agency Tier 4 emissions standard and provides three speeds rather than two, boosting fuel savings.