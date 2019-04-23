Thermo King, Chanje design all-electric, last-mile reefer van

Thermo King recently partnered with Chanje to create a fully integrated refrigerated version of its V8100 all-electric last-mile delivery van.

The van showcases a Thermo King V-520 RT refrigeration unit and ThermoLite solar panels. The prototype vehicle is intended to help pave the way for the future of deliveries and sustainability in the transport industry.

Chanje, a California-based electric vehicle startup, focused on creating “sustainable solutions to improve the last-mile industry.”

“Our work with Chanje is one of several examples of how we are strategically focusing our investments and partnerships to evolve technology that will innovate our products to deliver the right solutions, at the right time, for our global customer base,” said Dane Taival, vice president and general manager, Transport Solutions North America.

Thermo King was the first company to offer European customers a hybrid and non-diesel truck and trailer refrigeration unit solution, it said. Currently, there are more than 20,000 trucks and trailers on the road with these all-electric technologies.

In an effort to expand the movement in North America, Thermo King is partnering with several leading chassis Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), such as Chanje, to demonstrate all-electric solutions in a variety of capacities and gather important input from the field to optimize future product offerings, the company said.

“The global refrigerated vehicle market is expected to reach $16.5 billion by 2022,” said Ian Televik, director of marketing for Chanje. “In the US, we are seeing increasing demand for medium-duty, last-mile refrigerated solutions due to a steady increase in consumers doing their shopping online and expecting fast home deliveries.

“This was a key reason we partnered with Thermo King to create a vehicle to meet this ever-growing demand.”

To learn more about Thermo King electric solutions and the Chanje partnership, visit ThermoKing.com/electrification.