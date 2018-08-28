Menu
Freightliner New Cascadia lineup Photo: Daimler Trucks North America
Freightliner New Cascadia models.
50,000th Freightliner New Cascadia delivered

A little over one-and-a-half years: that's how long it took to reach 50,000 Freightliner New Cascadia tractors on North American highways.

Daimler Trucks North America said it has delivered the 50,000th New Cascadia since production of the company's rebooted on-highway flagship began in January 2017. DTNA calls it "the most successful Class 8 truck for heavy transports on long-haul routes."

The 50,000th New Cascadia arrived at Claremont, NC-based Cargo Transporters, an asset-based truckload carrier operating more than 550 trucks—including over 120 new Cascadia tractors, DTNA noted—and 1,600 trailers.

Including its Freightliner and Western Star brands, DTNA stakes its claim as "the undisputed market leader" for Class 6-8 trucks in North America, claiming a market share of about 40% of that bracket.

The New Cascadia recently got a fresh powertrain with the unveiling of the battery-electric eCascadia several months ago. NFI Industries and Penske Truck Leasing are set to begin testing the first eCascadia trucks later this year.

 

