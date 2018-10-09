Menu
Kenworth T880 Dump Truck
Kenworth T880 Dump Truck.
Equipment>Trucks

Kenworth launches Body Builder Academy video series

The six instructional Body Builder Academy videos focus on connectivity with Kenworth T880 chassis system.

Kenworth has launched its Body Builder Academy Training video series for its flagship vocational truck, the Kenworth T880.

The six instructional Body Builder Academy videos focus on connectivity with Kenworth chassis systems, PTO functions, integration of electronics between body and truck, and optimization of the driver interface for body functions through switches and dash messaging.

“This video series is an excellent resource for body builders. The videos are short and easy to understand, and are designed to help body builders integrate their equipment with Kenworth electronic and chassis systems, as well as PTO functions,” said Kurt Swihart, Kenworth marketing director.

The Body Builder Academy offers an introductory video, then focuses on very specific topics such as the basic switch configuration, switch learn process, PTO mode and interlock functions, and programming in PACCAR Vehicle Pro. The video also will assist body builders in the ins-and-outs of Kenworth’s new advanced electronic system architecture.

The video series is currently available on the Kenworth Truck Co. YouTube channel. The videos will be coming soon to the Kenworth Essentials App, which can be downloaded to smartphones and tablets from the Apple Store or Google Play Store by searching Kenworth.

TAGS: Equipment News Technology
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
2019 Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon
Even before new diesel, Ford claims top mpg spot for Transit Connect
Oct 09, 2018
arrow-truck-sales-lota
September sets another Class 8 order record
Oct 08, 2018
Neil Abt Volvo FH 25.jpg
The future of trucking at 2018 IAA, part 2
Oct 01, 2018
neilabtBlimpShot-1.jpg
A glimpse at trucking's future at 2018 IAA, part 1
Sep 28, 2018