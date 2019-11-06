NACV 2019 Gallery: Trailers, truck equipment on the show floor

ATLANTA. The second biennial North American Commercial Vehicle Show was even bigger than the inaugural, as the top truck and trailer OEMs, truck equipment manufacturers, and leading industry suppliers displayed their wares at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Highlights across the show floor included electric vehicles, new trucks with telematics platforms, driver assistance technologies, and trucks featuring improved fuel efficiency. And while the trailer manufacturers were certainly outnumbered among the nearly 500 exhibitors, their booths were impossible to miss.

The gallery above features a selection of the equipment on display at NACV this year, and be sure to read the November print edition of Trailer/Body BUILDERS for all the news from the show.