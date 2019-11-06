Skip navigation
Menu
Equipment>Trucks

NACV 2019 Gallery: Trailers, truck equipment on the show floor

NACV_gallery_014.jpg
Start Slideshow

ATLANTA. The second biennial North American Commercial Vehicle Show was even bigger than the inaugural, as the top truck and trailer OEMs, truck equipment manufacturers, and leading industry suppliers displayed their wares at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Highlights across the show floor included electric vehicles, new trucks with telematics platforms, driver assistance technologies, and trucks featuring improved fuel efficiency. And while the trailer manufacturers were certainly outnumbered among the nearly 500 exhibitors, their booths were impossible to miss.

Related: SAF-HOLLAND takes tire inflation to ‘next level’ with SMAR-te Tire Pilot

The gallery above features a selection of the equipment on display at NACV this year, and be sure to read the November print edition of Trailer/Body BUILDERS for all the news from the show.

Start Slideshow
TAGS: News Equipment Trailers
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mack Trucks Customer Center Allentown, PA
UAW and Mack ink new 4-year deal after strike
Nov 04, 2019
Peterbilt
Peterbilt gains as more fleets look to reduce average age of fleet
Oct 31, 2019
VTNA New VNR 660 Right Bunk Downward View.jpg
Volvo adds regional sleeper cab to its truck offerings
Oct 29, 2019
Mack-Black-Anthem-bulldog-black-hood.png
Mack in Black: OEM offers limited edition as drivers show off fuel savings
Oct 29, 2019