Spring thaw: March truck sales surge, Wards reports

March retail truck sales showed big month-to-month gains across the board, but the market will be increasingly challenged to keep up with the torrid pace set in 2018, according to figures compiled by Wards Intelligence.

Dealers sold 68,311 trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings above 10,000 pounds last month, up 19% from February. Class 3 registered sales of 24,372, up 19%; 1,599 trucks were sold in Class 4 (+23%); 7,576 in Class 5 (+50%); 7,199 in Class 6 (+22%); 4,731 in Class 7 (+2%); and 22,834 in Class 8 (+15%).

Compared to sales in March 2018 the totals were up 1%, largely driven by the impressive 18% improvement in Class 8.

For the first three months of the year, medium- and heavy-duty truck sales were up 3% compared with 2018, again led by Class 8 and its 24% improvement. And, again, Classes 3, 4, and 5 all registered decreases.

