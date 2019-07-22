Truck sales slip in June: Wards

June retail truck slipped from the month before but continued to post gains compared to last year, according to figures compiled by Wards Intelligence.

Dealers sold 73,167 trucks with gross vehicle weight ratings above 10,000 pounds last month, down 2% from April. Class 3 registered sales of 28,093 (-2%); 2,129 trucks were sold in Class 4 (-6%); 7,611 in Class 5 (+1%); 6,711 in Class 6 (-9%); 5,123 in Class 7 (+4%); and 23,500 in Class 8 (-4%).

Compared to sales in May 2018 the totals were up 5%, paced by the 10% improvement in Class 8 and 12% in the Class 6. Only Class 5 (-5%) and Class 7 (-7%) lag in the year-over-year column.

For the first six months of 2019, medium- and heavy-duty truck sales were up 8% compared with 2018, again led by Class 8 and its 23% improvement. Only Class 3, the largest volume weight class, trails for the first half of the year compared to the year before, down 2%..

