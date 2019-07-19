Volvo quarterly earnings surge as North American deliveries jump

By Niclas Rolander

(Bloomberg) — Volvo Group’s second-quarter earnings beat analyst expectations, as truck deliveries rose and the company increased its market forecasts for North America and Europe this year.

Related: Fed: Economy expands at modest pace

The Swedish company has been reaping the rewards of roaring demand for trucks in the last couple of years, and adjusted operating income surged 31% to 15.1 billion kronor ($1.6 billion), beating the 13.4 billion kronor expected by analysts.

Key Insights