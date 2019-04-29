Allison joins the electric push with acquisitions, launch of AXE series

Allison Transmission Holdings said it has purchased Vantage Power and AxleTech’s electric vehicle systems division to expand its growing capabilities in the electrification space.

The company spoke publicly about the acquisitions at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, CA., while also announcing the launch of the AXE series electric powertrain system.

Vantage Power is a London-based technology company with a particular focus on electric-battery technology development, vehicle integration and control systems.

“Through this and other growth initiatives, we will continue to build upon our conventional and electric hybrid products today while differentiating ourselves in the electrification and fuel cell markets,” David Graziosi, president and CEO of Allison Transmission.

Likewise, AxleTech designs, engineers and manufactures integrated electrified axle solutions. The EV systems division is located at AxleTech’s headquarters in Troy, MI.

“AxleTech’s highly integrated solutions in the EV space and their presence in Allison’s end markets complement our position as a leading propulsion solutions provider,” said Graziosi.

Allison also said its AXE Series electric powertrain will be integrated in Peterbilt’s Model 579EV electric Class 8 truck for evaluation and testing. The AXE series features electric motors, a two-speed gearbox, oil coolers and pumps. The offering also includes power electronics for a complete powertrain solution.

“The AXE series is the first e-axle in the heavy-duty truck industry to provide this level of power density, size and simplicity. We take tremendous pride that our solution is one of the most efficient and powerful systems ever to be developed for commercial trucks,” said Graziosi.