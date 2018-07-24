Menu
Hino_XL8_Class_8 Photo: Aaron Marsh/ Fleet Owner
Hino's new XL8 Class 8 truck.
Equipment

Jacobs and Hino extend supply agreement through 2025

With this long-term supply agreement, Jacobs and Hino continue their long-standing relationship which began in the early 1990s when engine brakes were first installed on Hino E13C engines.

Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engine retarding systems and valve actuation mechanisms, has signed a long-term supply agreement with Hino Motors, which will last through 2025.

With this long-term supply agreement, Jacobs and Hino continue their long-standing relationship which began in the early 1990s when engine brakes were first installed on Hino E13C engines. Since that time, Jacobs has continued to deliver braking technologies as seen on the A09 and A05 engine platforms.

“Jacobs is excited about extending our nearly 30-year relationship with Hino through 2025. Over the years, our engine brakes have aided Hino in providing its customers with improved safety, productivity, and drivability while reducing their total cost of ownership,” said Steve Ernest, vice president of engineering and business development for Jacobs Vehicle Systems. 

This contract allows Jacobs and Hino to expand their working relationship and bring new technologies to the market.

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Powertrain photo
What’s important in the proper vehicle spec?
Jul 24, 2018
Kenworth
Two Kenworth models make Dana single-drive axles standard
Jul 24, 2018
Volvo Trucks VNL300
Volvo Trucks' VNL 300 available with Cummins ISX12N natural gas engine
Jul 24, 2018
Cenex Highway trucks
What does more mileage really mean for vehicle life?
Jul 23, 2018