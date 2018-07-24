Jacobs and Hino extend supply agreement through 2025

Jacobs Vehicle Systems, a manufacturer of diesel and natural gas engine retarding systems and valve actuation mechanisms, has signed a long-term supply agreement with Hino Motors, which will last through 2025.

With this long-term supply agreement, Jacobs and Hino continue their long-standing relationship which began in the early 1990s when engine brakes were first installed on Hino E13C engines. Since that time, Jacobs has continued to deliver braking technologies as seen on the A09 and A05 engine platforms.

“Jacobs is excited about extending our nearly 30-year relationship with Hino through 2025. Over the years, our engine brakes have aided Hino in providing its customers with improved safety, productivity, and drivability while reducing their total cost of ownership,” said Steve Ernest, vice president of engineering and business development for Jacobs Vehicle Systems.

This contract allows Jacobs and Hino to expand their working relationship and bring new technologies to the market.