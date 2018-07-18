Menu
Kenworth T680 highway tractor Photo: Kenworth
Kenworth T680 highway tractor
JOST fifth wheel now standard on Kenworth T680

The JOST JSK37USB fifth wheel has been made standard for Kenworth's T680 on-highway truck.

JOST says the fifth wheels are engineered for simplicity—they have only four movable parts—and ensure safety with their "positive coupling" design. They allow for "infinite" adjustments for wear with a single screw, according to JOST, which makes incremental vs. notched adjustments possible.

Maintenance including minor rebuilds and fine-tuning can be done without removing the fifth wheel from the truck's chassis, which helps reduce costs and time associated with upkeep and repair. The JOST fifth wheel has a 60-lb. pull force handle, which makes operation easier for drivers, and comes with a five-year warranty on the cast, ductile iron top plates.

Image: JOST

JOST JSK37USB fifth wheel

Kurt Swihart, marketing director at Kenworth, said safety, cost, and other benefits helped the JOST JSK37USB fifth wheel become the standard on the truck maker's flagship T680 highway tractor

"We continue to add excellent products as standard equipment that further enhance the performance of the Kenworth T680," Swihart said. "The JOST fifth wheel provides safety, durability, ease of maintenance, low cost of ownership, and weight savings that benefit our customers."

 

