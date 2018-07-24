Two Kenworth models make Dana single-drive axles standard

Dana Spicer S140 single-reduction, single-drive axles have been made standard on two staple Kenworth models.

The Kenworth T270 and T370 medium duty trucks now come fitted with these axles.

The T270 includes the Dana Spicer S17-140 graded at 16,000 lbs., and the Kenworth T370, which will have a slightly different axle, the Dana Spicer S21-140, is rated at 21,000 pounds.

These two models are a small showcase of the expansive offerings Dana Spicer crafts to fit the range of fleet needs, from small, private companies to large, multinational enterprises.

The axles contribute broad ration coverage, and the company touts their dependability at higher horsepower and torque that are powered by high-capacity gearing. Dana Spicer uses R series spindles in their line of axles.

The S140 specifically offers GenTech extra-quiet gearing to lower noise by as much as 12dB compared to similar standard models, while also contributing to a more smooth, comfortable drive. Not only can the customer benefit from this technology, but the drivers can too. And in a side-by-side comparison of the S140 axles with the Dana P20060S axle, the former saves as much as 85 lbs.