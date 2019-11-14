Drivewyze now offers weigh station bypass service in Oregon

Truck fleets and operators using Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass service will now receive bypasses at 10 locations in Oregon.

The new Drivewyze sites are located in Woodburn (north and southbound), Booth Ranch (north and southbound), Ashland (north and southbound), southwest of Juniper Butte (north and southbound), Wyeth (westbound), and Rocky Point (westbound).

The Woodburn, Booth Ranch, and Ashland sites are along the I-5 corridor, a major truck route connecting Canada to the north and Mexico to the south. The Drivewyze locations near Juniper Butte is just north of Redmond, along Highway 97. The Wyeth site is due west of Hood River on I-84, and the Rocky Point location is along Highway 30.

“With weigh station bypass service now available in Oregon, we are able to provide better service for our customers operating along the west coast, and within the state,” said Brian Heath, president and CEO of Drivewyze. “And, this is just the beginning. By next year, we expect to have 10 additional weigh station bypass sites available in Oregon.”

With the 10 Oregon locations, Drivewyze now provides bypass opportunities at more than 800 weigh stations and inspection sites, in 47 states and provinces.

The Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass application is available to carriers on supported ELDs and other in-cab devices, through the Drivewyze partner network.

In addition to time-saving bypasses, Drivewyze subscribers now have access to Drivewyze Safety Notifications, which provide Drivewyze-enabled trucks with high-rollover, low-bridge, and mountain safety alerts. Subscribers interested in deploying the Drivewyze Safety Notifications should contact their Customer Service Manager.