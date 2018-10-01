Maven Dispatch streamlines fleet ops with automated features

Fleet management systems provider Maven Machines has released Maven Dispatch, a new product that combines traditional dispatch with telematics and added layers of automation. It's designed to run on any mobile device for drivers and any web browser for dispatchers, planners, and managers.

Maven Dispatch can increase operational efficiency and improve productivity across the fleet, the company claims. The mobile-cloud technology delivers real-time two-way communications while GPS and sensors trigger automated workflows.

Maven Dispatch includes features such as:



• Paperless delivery and billing with digital image capture of shipping bills of lading;

• Streamlined dispatch planning with single-click load assignment;

• User interface that supports drivers by automatically switching between driving and delivering;

• A client portal and automatic notifications designed to add customer value;

• Customizable alerts based on combinations of geofence, task, or behavior; and

• Automated real-time reporting.

Maven says the new product can help fleets handle more shipments with intelligent routing and load planning while helping drivers maximize drive time with combined dispatch and Hours of Service management.

It also automatically handles once time-consuming processes—for instance, accessorial charges like detention time and special equipment charges are fully automated with Maven Dispatch, according to Maven, and reinforced with visual reports.

Texas-based less-than-truckload carrier Central Freight Lines has adopted Maven Dispatch as well as Maven's ELD system to manage fleet operations. Central Freight selected the Maven products for ease of use, real-time data capabilities, and mobile cloud architecture that allows existing business systems to remain unchanged.

The Maven systems streamline daily workflows for dispatchers and drivers while adding real-time visibility "to every step and every mile," said Richard Fite, vice president of line haul at Central Freight.

LTL freight has more variables than full truckload and often presents complicated scenarios such as trailer swaps, unscheduled stops, or stops at separate docks for a single client. Maven Dispatch is designed to accommodate such diverse needs, Maven says, while improving invoice accuracy and freight capacity.