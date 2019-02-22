Menu
OPT 055_1.jpg Photo: Terex Utilities
Fleet Management

Optima TC55 with Load Alert to unveil at Work Truck Show

The Work Truck Show is scheduled for March 5-8, in Indianapolis, IN.

Terex Utilities will display the Optima TC55 aerial device featuring the Terex Load Alert system at The Work Truck Show in two weeks. This system delivers reliable personnel access for a variety of vocational applications.

“The Optima series ‘optimizes’ weight and payload with enhanced features of ground access, greater side reach, lower travel height, increased boom speed and responsiveness and improved maintenance access,” said Joe Caywood, director of marketing.

Optima TC55 is a 55-ft non-over center aerial with up to 42.8 ft of side reach. That’s three feet longer than the legacy model which helps with truck positioning at the jobsite. Increased boom speeds and responsiveness also help to increase productivity on the job. Additionally, the platform can be lowered near the ground, making it easier for operators to access and handle tools and equipment passed from the ground crew.

Photo: Terex Utilities

“Fleet managers regularly request reliable equipment with maximum uptime. To that end, Terex reduced and simplified maintenance on the Optima TC55,” continued Caywood.

A new pedestal design allows for easier access for torqueing lower rotation bearing bolts. O-ring face seals allow for improved hydraulic connections and are used on hoses and fittings above rotation.

Additionally, the optional feature of Load Alert will be shown on the aerial device. It monitors and analyzes the truck’s jib and basket capacity and provides visible and audible alarms when an overload has been detected to aid users to support their safe work practices.

