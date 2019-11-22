Skip navigation
Penske-Fleet-Insight-Website-min.jpg Photo: Penske Truck Leasing
Penske launched Fleet Insight in 2018.
Fleet Management

Penske upgrades Fleet Insight tech tool

Truck leasing company’s evolving software offers deeper dive into a fleet’s overall efficiency, costs and scheduled maintenance.

Penske Truck Leasing has released the next iteration of its fleet customer website with enhanced navigation and expanded, customizable data sets for each fleet’s operation.

In 2018, Penske launched Fleet Insight, a proprietary website designed exclusively for Penske customers to save them time and provide visibility and control. The release was a major overhaul of the company’s customer extranet and is part of its long-term goal to harness real-time information for customers and use it to improve fleet management and performance.

“Today, we are continuing development using the agile design framework to iterate on this cutting-edge software for our customers,” said Sherry Sanger, executive vice president of marketing at Penske. “We are constantly taking the feedback we are receiving from users and making the product work better for the fleet managers who are using it. Our No. 1 goal is to give our customers the information they need, when they need it, to enable them to make smarter and faster decisions about their fleets.”

Fleet Insight offers a look at a fleet's overall efficiency, costs and scheduled maintenance. According to Penske, Fleet Insight's versatility ensures customers have the right information to make accurate and timely decisions that will help them get the most out of their fleet. 

A companion app is available for iOS and Android devices that provides customers with easy and quick access to important fleet information while on the go.

 

