A look at trucking market trends

It’s helpful to pause from our day-to-day responsibilities and set aside time to look at what’s going on within our industry to get a handle on the bigger picture, taking into account the trends and developments on the short- and long-term horizon that could affect our customers and the way we do business.

At the recent NationaLease maintenance meeting, Rob Garcia, senior vice president of supply management, did just that when he shared his thoughts on key market trends that bear watching.