Words matter when it comes to employment opportunities

How do you view employment opportunities at your fleet? When you are looking to hire, do you think of filling a job or hiring someone for a career?

You might think the choice of words is unimportant, but the reality is that words matter. Don’t believe me? Do a little test. Ask yourself and your employees or even your friends what they think of when they hear the word “job” and then what they think of when they hear the word “career.” I am 100% certain you will get completely different answers.

To me the word “job” signifies 9 to 5, coming in and doing what you are told, but no more. It means something you do for now, but only until something better comes along. It does not call to mind longevity or commitment.

On the other hand, the word “career” signifies something a person will do for many years. It implies connectedness and, dare I say, loyalty.

Employee expectations differ when they are being offered a job or a career. The expectations you have as an employer are much higher when you offer someone a career opportunity, but the return to your business is much greater. Employees who come to you for a career expect that you will provide a pathway for them to progress within your company. They will be looking for training and education opportunities that will allow them to enhance existing skills and acquire new ones. In short, they expect you to make an investment in them.

In exchange for that, they are going to be engaged and plugged in to the bigger mission and goals of your business. They are going to see beyond the tasks they are assigned and understand that what they do contributes to the overall success of your business. This usually means they will go the extra mile, take time to double check their work, or help a fellow employee who may be stymied by a problem.

So in your recruiting efforts, it will serve you well to spend some time thinking about whether you want to offer someone a “job” or a “career.” If you opt for the latter, you need to take the appropriate steps to ensure that you really do offer career opportunities, even if that may entail some work on your part. I guarantee you the payback will be worth it.