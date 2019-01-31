SAF-Holland introduces True Lube Grease, PH-405 pintle hook

LAS VEGAS. SAF-Holland has introduced its new True Lube Grease and PH- 405 Pintle Hook.

Both products will be available for customers in the second quarter, and were shown for the first time at Heavy Duty Aftermarket Week.

The True Lube grease is formulated specifically for the company’s landing gear to maintain optimized performance. SAF said it performs in temperatures ranging from –40 degrees Fahrenheit to 150 degrees F, and protects against corrosion and damage from salt water.

True Lube will be able available is in 5-gallon pails, 14-oz. tubes, and 120-lb. drums.

SAF also said the PH-405 pintle hook improves on PH-400, and is manufactured with austenitic manganese steel for enhanced wear.

It comes with a two-year warranty, and can be used with or without air chamber.