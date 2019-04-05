FleetPride acquires Patriot Truck and Trailer assets

FleetPride recently acquired the assets of Patriot Truck and Trailer in Texarkana AR.

Patriot, which provides the Arkansas-Louisiana-Texas area with fleet maintenance, repair and parts for all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks and trailers, was founded by Doug Cummings in 2003. With the acquisition, customers in Texarkana now will gain access to FleetPride’s breadth of products, national footprint and supply chain, including daily replenishment from FleetPride’s Dallas distribution center.

“Today’s announcement is very exciting, as we welcome Doug Cummings and the entire team at Patriot Truck and Trailer to the FleetPride family,” said Mike Harris, FleetPride’s senior vice president of sales and branch operations. “Patriot Truck and Trailer has a rich history in the trucking industry with a great reputation in Texarkana and surrounding markets.

“Doug has built a strong team culture, which makes this a great addition to FleetPride.”

Cummings said Patriots’ goal since its inception has been to provide “exceptional quality truck and trailer parts and repairs, along with unparalleled customer service.” That goal doesn’t change under FleetPride ownership.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce the next chapter in our history as we transition to FleetPride,” Cummings said. “Our customers can expect the same commitment to professionalism and assured value in the years to follow.”

Added Harris: “The addition of Patriot Truck and Trailer expands our national footprint of FleetPride Service Centers, adding more service bays and skilled technicians. Expanding service is a natural fit, and we look forward to working with Doug and his team.”