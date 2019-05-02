Clif Armstrong to become CEO at Marangoni Tread N.A.

Bill Sweatman ended his 16-year tenure as president and CEO of Marangoni Tread North America (MTNA) on May 1, when he officially retired from the company. Clif Armstrong, an industry veteran with more than 35 years of experience in various roles, will succeed Sweatman as Marangoni president and CEO. Armstrong has served as vice president, business development for MTNA since September 2017.

Sweatman joined Marangoni 18 years ago. A few years earlier in – in 1998 – Jack Woodland founded the company in Walnut Creek, CA.

In 2002, the firm moved to Madison and began producing the Ringtread, Marangoni's flagship product, a double-contoured tread, molded circularly while not requiring it to be spliced, like other precured retreads used in commercial truck and tire retreading. Sweatman built the company into a national-recognized brand, with 5 percent share of the U.S. market, according to MTNA.

"I started in the tire industry in 1977 and the retreading industry in 1984," Sweatman said. "The industry has been very good for me and my family, and I would like to thank the employers, peers, customers, suppliers and friends for this experience, and I wish all well."

Armstrong has served in various executive management roles throughout his career, including sales, marketing, operations and company-owned commercial store networks at Pirelli Tire L.L.C./TP Commercial Solutions and Continental Tire the America.

Clif Armstrong

Armstrong said he began to appreciate the Ringtread product several years ago while working for another company.

"I came away from that experience in awe of the Ringtread concept and its performance achievements," Armstrong said. "It truly is different and better. I am excited about this opportunity to lead this great organization."