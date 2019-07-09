Anheuser Busch CARB case settles for $500,000

According to the California Air Resources Board (CARB), Anheuser Busch will pay $500,000 in penalties for violating air quality regulations. Half of the money will go to the Air Pollution Control Fund, which provides funding for projects and research to improve California's air quality while the other $250,000 will go to the South LA Urban Greening and Community Forestry Project.

An investigation by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) showed that Anheuser Busch, LLC failed to bring 86 of their trucks into compliance with the applicable in-use performance standards and failed to properly self-inspect their diesel trucks to assure the trucks met state smoke emission standards, as required by the Periodic Smoke Inspection Program (PSIP) as codified in California Code of Regulations.

The South LA Urban Greening and Community Forestry Project, proposed by California Greenworks, will plant 300 trees over a 5-year period in the public parkways of disadvantaged communities located in South Los Angeles County. To ensure authentic community engagement and participation, California Greenworks will host 15 neighborhood outreach events, and 10 South Los Angeles Community Forestry Workshops facilitated by certified arborists.