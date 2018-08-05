Senate bill grants livestock haulers longer ELD exemption

An amendment included in a spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate last week would exempt livestock haulers from having to use an electronic logging devices (ELDs) until October 2019.

Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) introduced the ELD measure, which also urges the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to complete its ongoing study whether greater flexibility with hours-of-service regulations is required.

Under current law, livestock haulers are exempt from the ELD mandate until Sept. 30, 2018.

“Nebraskans who transport livestock face unique challenges,” Fischer said in a statement. “Today the Senate passed my amendment to delay electronic logging device requirements for livestock haulers for one year. With this extension, we will have more time to bring common-sense to these rules and provide additional flexibility.”

A House committee passed a similar measure, though the full legislative body has not yet considered it. President Trump has suggested he could veto any funding measure if it does not include funding for a border wall, which could potentially jeopardize the ELD waiver.

The Senate legislation also would provide $1 billion in various infrastructure grants.





