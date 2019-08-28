Skip navigation
Menu
Dana at ACT Expo Photo: Neil Abt/Fleet Owner
A Ford Super Duty F-550 with the all-electric Spicer electrified axle.
Running Green

Dana charges up electrification offerings with Nordresa deal

Dana Inc. has completed the acquisition of Nordresa Motors Inc., a deal aimed at growing its electrification capabilities. 

"Nordresa's experience designing and integrating electric vehicle systems enables Dana to offer our customers a complete system solution, including fully- integrated e-Axles, battery and powertrain controls, and thermal management," said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO. 

Related: Dana launches TM4 Sumo electric powertrain for light-duty vehicles

Dana's portfolio includes motors, inverters, chargers, gearboxes, and thermal-management products. Nordresa offers a proprietary battery-management system, electric powertrain controls and integration expertise.

 "The electrification of commercial vehicles is rapidly increasing, and Nordresa was in search of a company with a strong heritage and customer-centric culture that would further accelerate our business," said Sylvain Castonguay, president and CEO of Nordresa. "Joining Dana provides Nordresa access to a global footprint, diverse customer base, and complete portfolio of electrification capabilities that will create long-term value for our customers." 

Dana will continue to leverage the nearly two decades of electrification knowledge and experience of Nordresa's founders, who will serve in leadership positions at Dana.

Nordresa is headquartered near Montreal. During the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in April, Dana announced it was partnering with Nordresa to integrate its Spicer Electrified eS9000r e-Axle on the Isuzu N-Series chassis.

The axle is designed as a “drop-in” replacement for existing axles used in medium-duty truck and bus applications.

TAGS: Equipment News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
082719 sub-zero carbon intensity graphic.jpg
RNG: Moving beyond zero emissions
Aug 27, 2019
eCascadia
NFI, Penske celebrate 'historic moment' with delivery of eCascadias from DTNA
Aug 22, 2019
Truck stop
How to reduce idling and keep drivers happy while saving fuel
Aug 21, 2019
KWexpo2
Making day cabs more efficient — and desirable
Aug 14, 2019