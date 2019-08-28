Dana charges up electrification offerings with Nordresa deal

Dana Inc. has completed the acquisition of Nordresa Motors Inc., a deal aimed at growing its electrification capabilities.

"Nordresa's experience designing and integrating electric vehicle systems enables Dana to offer our customers a complete system solution, including fully- integrated e-Axles, battery and powertrain controls, and thermal management," said James Kamsickas, Dana president and CEO.

Dana's portfolio includes motors, inverters, chargers, gearboxes, and thermal-management products. Nordresa offers a proprietary battery-management system, electric powertrain controls and integration expertise.

"The electrification of commercial vehicles is rapidly increasing, and Nordresa was in search of a company with a strong heritage and customer-centric culture that would further accelerate our business," said Sylvain Castonguay, president and CEO of Nordresa. "Joining Dana provides Nordresa access to a global footprint, diverse customer base, and complete portfolio of electrification capabilities that will create long-term value for our customers."

Dana will continue to leverage the nearly two decades of electrification knowledge and experience of Nordresa's founders, who will serve in leadership positions at Dana.

Nordresa is headquartered near Montreal. During the Advanced Clean Transportation Expo in April, Dana announced it was partnering with Nordresa to integrate its Spicer Electrified eS9000r e-Axle on the Isuzu N-Series chassis.

The axle is designed as a “drop-in” replacement for existing axles used in medium-duty truck and bus applications.